Four flat tires foiled the 27-year-old Woodbridge resident's failed flight from deputies after being forced to slow down when his Toyota ran over perfectly placed spike strips not far from the Cavalier Family Skating Center.

The incident began at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, when a sergeant spotted a reckless driver in a light blue Toyota Camry heading south on Cambridge Street, prompting a traffic stop.

A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said that Williamson briefly stopped in a parking lot near the intersection of Truslow Road, but then took off in the opposite direction of Cambridge Street.

During the subsequent pursuit, speeds topped 100 mph, investigators say, until Williamson was hit by the spike strips, puncturing all four ties on the Toyota.

Despite the setback, Williamson continued on, making a turn onto Hospital Center Boulevard, though he was eventually slowed and deputies were able to pin him in when the Camry came to rest along the curb in the 1600 block of Courthouse Road.

Williamson was taken into custody and charged with felony eluding, reckless driving and DUI. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail after being apprehended.

