Fireworks Sparked July 4th Blaze That Ruined Stafford Homes

At approximately 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, Stafford County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the unit block of Smelters Trace Road in Stafford, when improperly discarded fireworks sparked a blaze that tore through the home.

Arriving firefighters were met by flames shooting from the roof and side of the home, leaving it unstable and prompting a second alarm when it spread to a neighboring home.

The fire was placed under control within approximately 20 minutes, but not before hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done, according to the agency.

Officials said that the four people inside the home were able to escape safely before the fire spread, though they, along with three neighbors, have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross to find temporary housing.

A third home also suffered minor damage. The cause of the fire was ultimately determined to be improperly discarded fireworks. No injuries were reported. No injuries were reported.

