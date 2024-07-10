Fentanyl, Suspected Drug Dealers Off The Street Following Traffic Stop In Stafford: Sheriff

Justin Cauley, 34, of Clinton, Maryland, and Stafford resident Jessica Bigler, 37, were recently apprehended in connection to the distribution of drugs in the Warrenton Road area.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, detectives spotted a vehicle wanted as part of the investigation, prompting a fateful traffic stop for the pair in the area of Banks Ford Parkway.

Bigler, who was already was also wanted for possession of controlled substances and prisoner in possession of controlled substances was identified as the driver, with Cauley in the passenger seat.

Investigators say that when she was informed that she was wanted, Bigler become unruly, and she was ultimately found to be in possession of a pouch filled with blue pills with an “M30” symbol on them, an indication of fentanyl.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of additional controlled substances, and "indications of drug distribution were located."

Both Bigler and Cauley were charged with:

Two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute;

Selling controlled substances for profit;

Distribution of fentanyl under the Terrorism Act.

Bigler was also served on the outstanding warrants. both are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

