Fentanyl, 3 Guns Seized In Raid Of Stafford Drug Dealer's Home: Sheriff

Cody Jackson, 35, of Stafford, became the center of an investigation when authorities learned of drugs being sold out of his Dorothy Lane home, Sheriff David Decatur said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, just before 8:30 a.m., deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at the Dorothy Lane home, where Jackson was arrested.

As a result of the search warrant, detectives found drug distribution materials, three firearms, cocaine and fentanyl. Jackson was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Jackson was charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, as well as, possession of a firearm while distributing controlled substances. He was held without bond. Additional charges are pending.

