Late in the morning on May 22, officials say that a deputy was approached by a woman who advised that her husband, 25-year-old Everette William Cadden III fired a shot at her amid an argument.

After seeing damage on her vehicle consistent with gunfire, deputies responded to the couple's Spotslyvania home in the 6700 block of Morris Road, where he was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Cadden was taken into custody at his home without incident and charged with:

Attempted abduction;

Shooting at an occupied vehicle;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Brandishing a firearm.

He is being held at the Rappahanock Regional Jail without bond.

