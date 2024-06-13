E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Lake Anna, Memorial Day Weekend Visits, State Health Officials Say

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said it is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses in people who were in the Lake Anna area over Memorial Day weekend.

E. coli infection causes stomach cramps and diarrhea (often watery or bloody), and symptoms can also include vomiting, fever, and chills. In severe cases, the infection can damage organs, such as the kidneys, and lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

VDH received numerous reports of GI illness, mainly in children, with similar symptoms. Some hospitalizations have been reported. Clinical evaluation and treatment of patients is ongoing. All potential causes of illness, including lake water and food exposures, are being investigated.

“We hope that those hospitalized continue to recover and can return home to their families soon,” said Rappahannock Health District Health Director Olugbenga O. Obasanjo, MD.

“This is an ongoing investigation with the health department, and we will likely continue to learn about the situation in the coming days.”

While all the ill people confirm swimming or other water exposures in Lake Anna, VDH said it did not have enough information to confirm that exposure to the lake, or any specific portion of the lake, is the cause of the illnesses. Water testing of the lake to evaluate present concentrations of bacteria, and to determine whether a public health risk may be ongoing, is being conducted.

The illnesses are not suspected as Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) related, as this pathogen is not associated with HABs. Currently there is no on-going HAB event; however, there are indications of algae activity, which are typical for this time of year. A HAB Status update for Lake Anna will be available at the link above, the week of June 10.

Because the investigation is ongoing, VDH does not have enough information to support a swimming advisory; however, it does encourage caution when swimming.

“As we head to pools, lakes, and beaches to enjoy the warmer weather and spend time with our families, it is important to remember to take precautions to prevent illness,” Dr. Obasanjo said.

Showering before and after swimming, washing your hands before eating, and being sure not to drink the lake water are some of the ways to stay healthy this summer, Obasanjo added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.