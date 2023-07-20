DUI Fredericksburg Driver Had 8-Year-Old In Back Seat: Sheriff

Tinita Lee, 33, has been charged with DUI second offense in five years with a child in the vehicle, felony child neglect, obstruction of justice, and driving revoked, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

The charges stem from an incident around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in which drivers spotted a Ford pickup speeding, swerving, and driving on the shoulder near Richmond Highway and Hospital Center Boulevard, authorities said.

Detective K.A. Lawrence found the vehicle as it continued southbound near Manning Drive and attempted a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, Lee continued to a business at 261 Cambridge St., and parked catawampus in a parking spot.

Deputies noticed Lee had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath and there was an 8-year-old child in the vehicle. A check of Lee’s license status revealed she was suspended, police said.

Lee was told to get out of the vehicle but refused and seemed more interested in talking on her cell phone. She was subsequently extracted from the vehicle and arrested. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The child was turned over to a responsible adult.

