DUI Driver Had Drink, Open Smirnoff Bottle In Car Before Crash, Stafford Sheriff Says

Deputies were called late in the afternoon on Friday to the 600 block of Rock Hill Church Road, when a driver lost control and came to a half after striking a tree.

Investigators say that it was determined that the driver was making a turn from Mountain View Road when it hit a stop sign, rode on an embankment before slamming head on into a tree.

The driver only suffered minor injuries, officials noted, and deputies found an open Smirnoff bottle, as well as, a drinking cup that appeared to be filed with an alcoholic beverage inside the car.

She was unable to provide details about what led to the crash, or where she was following the incident, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office stated.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until she sobered up.

