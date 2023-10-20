DUI Driver All Smiles After Capsizing Vehicle In Stafford County Creek: Sheriff

Praise the Lord Grivios, 42, of Detroit, MI, escaped largely unscathed after his Dodge Avenger was sent off the roadway at the intersection of Widewater Road and Arkendale Road around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Grivios' vehicle was upturned in approximately two feet of water. He was arrested and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

