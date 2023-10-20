Overcast 63°

DUI Driver All Smiles After Capsizing Vehicle In Stafford County Creek: Sheriff

A DUI Michigan driver whose first name is Praise the Lord capsized his vehicle in two feet of water in Virginia, authorities said.

Praise The Lord Grivios was all smiles after capsizing his vehicle in a Stafford County creek.
Cecilia Levine
Praise the Lord Grivios, 42, of Detroit, MI, escaped largely unscathed after his Dodge Avenger was sent off the roadway at the intersection of  Widewater Road and Arkendale Road around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Grivios' vehicle was upturned in approximately two feet of water. He was arrested and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

