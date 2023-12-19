Drunk Driver Bangs On Stranger's Door Before Stafford Arrest: Sheriff

Jennifer Ramirez Torres had consumed brandy before she went up to a Red Maple Court home and began banging on the door making demands at 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, Dec. 17, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

"This perplexed the caller considering he had no idea who the individual was," Decatur said.

When Deputy Jett arrived, he saw Torres sitting near the home in an extremely intoxicated state. While she admitted to driving to this location, she could not say why and no one nearby knew who she was, Decatur said.

When asked how much alcohol she had consumed, Torres said "like 20." Deputy Jett found two open bottles of brandy, as well as an empty wine box. When he told Torres she was under arrest, she said, 'No I’m not”. She

Torres was charged with driving under the influence second offense in five years, second offense refusal, driving without a driver’s license, and drinking and driving. While filling out those warrants, the driver made a threat towards Deputy Jett.

That resulted in another warrant for obstruction by threat. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

