Members of the Fredericksburg Police Department busted local resident Jerome Blake III, 37, during a stop last week, during which he was caught attempting to hide a weapon, but was not quick enough to pull a fast one on officers.

According to the agency, during a subsequent search of Blake and his vehicle, they recovered a concealed gun, methamphetamine, and heroin.

Blake then attempted to provided false identification to investigators, and it was determined. he was wanted out of Spotsylvania County.

Blake was charged with:

Providing false identification to law enforcement;

Possession of a firearm with a Schedule I or II substance;

Two counts of possession of a Schedule I or I substance;

Driving without a license.

He was also served on the outstanding warrants out of Spotsylvania. According to court documents, his bond was denied.

His passenger, Maridy Lynn Rogers, 44, of Carolina, was arrested for:

Possession of Schedule I or II substances;

Possession of a firearm by a felon;

Possession of ammunition by a felon;

Possession of a firearm with Schedule I or II substances.

Both were also cited for weapons offenses.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.