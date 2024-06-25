Driver, Passenger In Stolen Vehicle Tried To Pull Fast Ones On Deputies In Stafford: Sheriff

Devonte Griffin, 28, of Germantown in Maryland, and 32-year-old Stafford native Justin Hunter are both facing charges following what was described as a "game of hide-and-seek" that was ultimately won by a police K9.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on June 24, a deputy on patrol spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Garrison Road and Dunn Drive, leading to a traffic stop in Garrison Woods, at which point Hunter took off on foot, according to the agency.

The police K9 was unleashed as deputies formed a perimeter, and Hunter was found nearby attempting to hide in the woods; however, he denied being a passenger in the reportedly stolen vehicle.

Then he asked deputies to fetch his phone from the vehicle he claimed to not have been in. It was also determined that he was wanted in Stafford County for failure to appear in court.

Griffin, the driver, then doubled down, stating it was "impossible," for the vehicle to have been stolen since it was his, according to the sheriff's office.

That claim was also swiftly debunked, and it was determined that he had a revoked license, and there were multiple open containers of alcohol inside the stolen ride.

Hunter was charged with eluding, obstruction of justice, as well as, served on his outstanding charge. Griffin was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, drinking while driving, and driving while revoked.

Both are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail as of Tuesday, June 25.

