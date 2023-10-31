Driver Nearly 2X Legal Limit Tried Saying Pickup Was Stolen In Stafford Crash: Police

Around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 29, Sergeant E.E. West, and Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen responded to Tall Oaks Court for a car crash where a vehicle had struck another parked car, and the driver was fleeing the scene. When deputies arrived, they found a Dodge Ram in the victim’s front yard.

As the crash investigation was under way, deputies responded to the vehicle’s owner’s home, only a short distance away. The registered owner was intoxicated, and after being informed his vehicle was involved in a hit and run, he wanted to report it stolen.

Unbeknownst to the registered owner, Deputy S.T. Myers was on scene of the crash with his K-9 partner, Gunner, who was able to track from the scene of the crash to the registered owner without incident. At that point the registered owner was detained, and the vehicle’s keys were found in his pocket.

The registered owner, whose name was not released, was found to be the driver and attempted to falsely report it stolen. He was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, the traffic lane violation, driving without insurance, hit and run, and providing false statements to law enforcement. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.