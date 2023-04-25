Driver Killed Speeding Into Tree Attempting To Avoid Traffic Stop In Stafford County

Robert Riley, 27, of Port Royal, died after crashing into a tree while attempting to evade members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office who caught him speeding in Fredericksburg, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Monday, April 24, a deputy on patrol on Kings Highway near Sherwood Forest Farm Road clocked a Chevy Silverado going 76 mph in a 55 mph zone, prompting a traffic stop at Catfish Kelly’s Country Store on Kings Highway.

However, Riley was not ready to go down quietly.

Officials say that Riley appeared to be stopping, but instead drove away at speeds approaching 80 mph onto Little Falls Road, but he did not make it far, crashing into a tree approximately a half mile down the road.

Riley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff Office’s Traffic Safety Unit.

