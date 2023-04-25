Mostly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

Driver Killed Speeding Into Tree Attempting To Avoid Traffic Stop In Stafford County

A 27-year-old whose driver’s license was already revoked for a previous DUI-related offense was killed after attempting to speed away from a traffic stop in Stafford County on Monday night.

The driver was killed crashing into a tree on Little Falls Road.
The driver was killed crashing into a tree on Little Falls Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Robert Riley, 27, of Port Royal, died after crashing into a tree while attempting to evade members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office who caught him speeding in Fredericksburg, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Monday, April 24, a deputy on patrol on Kings Highway near Sherwood Forest Farm Road clocked a Chevy Silverado going 76 mph in a 55 mph zone, prompting a traffic stop at Catfish Kelly’s Country Store on Kings Highway.

However, Riley was not ready to go down quietly.

Officials say that Riley appeared to be stopping, but instead drove away at speeds approaching 80 mph onto Little Falls Road, but he did not make it far, crashing into a tree approximately a half mile down the road.

Riley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff Office’s Traffic Safety Unit.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE