Driver Charged In Two VA Counties After Fleeing From Robbery, Crashing, Sheriff Says

Kijhan Henson was one of three people involved in an ill-fated scheme to steal a $3,000 chain from a seller by using phony cash after a planned meet in Stafford County over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the group met in the parking area on West Cambridge Street on Saturday afternoon, at which point one of the three took the chain after handing off fake money and retreating to a waiting car being driven by Henson.

The three proceeded to flee the area with their victim in tow who called the sheriff's office while tailing him, leading deputies to Chatham Heights Road, where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Instead, Henson sped through a red light, nearly caused an accident, and fled into Fredericksburg, prompting deputies to abandon their pursuit, which was taken up by police officers in the city.

Moments later, officials say that the driver had gotten into a crash and all three fled on foot. Two of the three - including Henson - were apprehended, while the third, who stole the chain, remains at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

Henson was charged with felony eluding and failure to obey a traffic light in Stafford County. In Fredericksburg, he was charged with hit-and-run with property damage over $1,000.

The second man is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond, and will face charges in Fredericksburg.

Officials say that the third, who actually took the chain, remains elusive and is facing charges that include felony grand larceny, felony forging currency, two counts of possession of forged currency.

He was described as being a short, light-skinned Black man wearing a black jacket, black ski mask, and was armed with a handgun at the time of the robbery.

The robbery and police pursuit remain under investigation.

