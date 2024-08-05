Antonio Mascorro, 24, is facing multiple charges after causing a midday crash on the Chatham Bridge when he drove his Jeep into a Honda Civic while making the illegal turn.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, four people in the Honda were taken to area hospitals for treatment of various non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told responding deputies that immediately after the crash, Mascorro drove toward the wood line in the area before getting out and fleeing on foot into the woods.

Within the Jeep - which was still running when investigators arrived, officials said that they recovered paperwork identifying Mascorro as the driver, as well as his cell phone.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the area, and Mascorro was ultimately apprehended on Naomi Road, where he later admitted to fleeing the scene because the Jeep was uninsured, but his plight was not yet done.

Mascorro also attempted to claim he was not the driver, and blamed the crash on a man named Jesus, but his claim was debunked by witnesses who saw the crash.

The Stafford resident was charged with:

Felony hit-and-run with personal injuries;

Reckless driving;

Driving while suspended;

Conducting an illegal U-Turn;

Having an expired registration;

Operating an uninsured vehicle.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

