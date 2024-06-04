Daniel Brian Fleming, already in custody for a previous offense involving a child, is now charged with solicitation of child pornography and use of a communications system to facilitate offenses involving children following an investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department, authorities announced on Tuesday.

In January, the department learned that Fleming was involved with criminal activities involving children, leading to the new charges.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, Fleming was a former employee at a private school in Chesapeake, and worked in Spotsylvania as a math teacher. He was also involved in Youth Ministries at a local church.

During the investigation into Fleming, officials say that the sheriff office's Child Victim Unit detectives opened a criminal case involving allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor dating back to 2019.

As a result of that investigation, in May, Fleming was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child. At the time the new charges were announced, Fleming was already being held in Chesapeake and was served on the Spotsylvania warrant.

His next court date is scheduled for Friday, July 12 in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Investigators are now concerned there could be additional victims who may not have come forward. Anyone with additional information can contact the sheriff office's tip lin by calling 1-800-928-5822.

