'Come Get Me:' Intoxicated Man Called Dispatch, Asked To Be Arrested In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Stafford resident James Grubb is facing charges following a Sunday night incident, when he was allegedly under the influence and made sure that investigators knew it.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on July 21, a sergeant with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office made one of the easiest arrests he'll ever see when Grubb called dispatch and advised he was intoxicated on Lakewood Drive.

Upon arrival, they found Grubb in an intoxicated state, a fact that he repeatedly stated to responding deputies. He then requested to be arrested, which the sergeant was happy to oblige.

It wasn't Grubb's first time dealing with an alcohol-related offense.

According to the sheriff's office, at the time of his latest escapade, Grubb was the subject of a recent DUI incident, prompting a judge to order him to be held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

