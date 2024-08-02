Cinderella Story Ends With Shoe In Doorframe, Two Busted For Botched Stafford Burglary: Sheriff

Earlier this month, deputies were called to an apartment complex in Garrison Woods, where they found an 18-year-old and a minor in front of a damaged door, who attempted to walk away and began ignoring commands to stop upon their arrival.

Investigators say that they then began running, "but were unfamiliar with the area," leading to a foot chase around an apartment building, across a playground, and ended when they encountered a fenced area near the retention pond, where the pursuit reached its conclusion.

According to the sheriff's office, a juvenile suspect repeatedly kicked the door in a failed attempt to break in, causing significant damage, and leaving his shoe lodged between the door and doorframe, which was left behind when he fled.

The remaining shoe on the minor's foot was "a dead ringer" for the one found stuck in the doorway, officials said.

Juvenile Intake declined to detain the 17-year-old juvenile, he was released to a parent and faces charges that include breaking and entering, vandalism, assault, and obstruction.

Woodbridge resident Franki Perez Ogando, 18, was charged with obstruction and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 bond.

