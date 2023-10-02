Fair 81°

Child Riding Bike Hit By Car In Stafford County Intersection: Sheriff (Developing)

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child was struck by a car on Monday afternoon.

The child was struck at the intersection of Bryant Boulevard and Bertram Boulevard in Stafford County.
An alert was issued by the agency at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, when there were reports of a minor who was hit near the intersection of Bryant Boulevard and Bertram Boulevard in Stafford.

The crash led to road closures near the intersection as detectives investigated. The condition of the child was not immediately available on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

