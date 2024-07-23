Charles Atkins III, of Ruther Glen, is back in custody after a failed attempt to evade his arrest following the alleged attack and subsequent foot chase on Sunday morning, officials say.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on July 21, deputies were called to investigate when a woman reported that she was involved in an incident over a disagreement about a cell phone, though Atkins was gone before they arrived.

It was later determined that Atkins was wanted out of Carolina County for four felonies and four capiases.

While canvassing the area of the alleged assault, investigators say that a deputy spotted him near Lichfield Boulevard, though Atkins took off on foot before he could even be approached.

Atkins was ordered to stop; however, he declined that offer, and he was able to get away in the area of Merlin Way.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, deputies continued to patrol the area where Atkins went missing, and shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a sergeant found him and was able to take him into custody while he was trying to hide in the woods after fleeing.

At the time he was apprehended, Atkins was also in possession of controlled substances.

Atkins also landed his mother behind bars, officials say.

While hiding out in the woods, Atkins called his mother for a ride, and she arrived after his arrest, when it was discovered that she was also wanted in Stafford County for shoplifting.

Atkins was charged with assault and battery, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substances, and served on the eight outstanding warrants.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. His mother was released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.