Cara Wolfe Of Fredericksburg Dies Suddenly On Christmas: Obituary

Cara, who was 46 years old, had been battling a bacterial infection, according to her obituary on the Covenant Funeral Home website.

Born in Hershey, PA, Cara went on to earn a degree in computer information systems from Strayer University and had recently been working as a pharmacy tech at CVS, her obit says.

The mom of two loved spending time with her children, Natalie, and son, Declan, her obit says.

Services will be held Jan. 7 and 8, 2024, at the Covenant Funeral Home and St. Mary’s Church. Click here for service details and for Cara Wolfe's complete obituary.

