Wawa Set To Open Newest Location In Stafford County

A brand new Wawa location will open later this week in Stafford, officials say.

The newest store, located at 3039 Richmond Highway, will open on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to Wawa officials.

Customers are invited to join the Wawa crew at 7:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, for the ceremonial grand opening.

"This ceremonial start gives a nod to the power of positivity and kindness that naturally occurs when Wawa customers hold the door for one another, celebrating a gesture that happens thousands of times a day at Wawa stores and makes everyone feel welcomed and appreciated", say Wawa officials.

Alex Whitworth will serve as general manager of the new Stafford Wawa store, leading a team of approximately 50 associates, all of which are new positions brought to the area through the development of the store.

The first 100 customers will be offered limited-edition "Goose Vibes Only" t-shirts. All customers can also enjoy free coffee from Thursday, Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

