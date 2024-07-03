Burglars Shatter Glass Door, Steal Multiple Mercedes, Key Fobs In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Earlier this week, deputies were called to First Auto Gallery on Derrick Lane, where there was an audible alarm coming from the building, which had been broken into after suspects smashed the glass front door.

Five key fobs, all belonging to Mercedes-Benz vehicles, were stolen, along with two Mercedes vehicles, according to investigators.

During the investigation, it was determined that shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday night, two men approached the business, used a rock to destroy the door and got into the business, where they stole the key fobs from a key box.

The first suspect sped away in one Mercedes, striking a parked car in the process. The second also took off in the luxury vehicle, though was able to avoid the parked cars.

Virginia State Police troopers were able to locate one of the vehicles driving recklessly on I-95 in Prince William which resulted in a pursuit, ultimately leading to his apprehension and the recovery of the stolen Mercedes.

The other vehicle has not been located as of Tuesday, July 2.

