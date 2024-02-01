Bolo Leads To Apprehension Of Two Wanted Men In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

Officials say that a "Be On The Lookout" alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon for a maroon Dodge SUV that was connected to a series of thefts in Fairfax County and was believed to be driven by Matthew Stafford, 32, of Stafford, who was a wanted man who missed court earlier that day.

Stafford was wanted in Fredericksburg for two counts of larceny and driving with a revoked license for a previous DUI. He's facing fresh charges now.

A deputy from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office spotted the suspect vehicle in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway, and a traffic stop was initiated in the Last Stop Mart parking lot - also their last stop, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office mused.

Both Stafford and a passenger, 24-year-old Shane Ray - also of Stafford, and also wanted, though out of Spotsylvania - were detained and during a search of the vehicle they found "suspected controlled substances and paraphernalia littered throughout the vehicle."

Stafford was charged with:

Possession of controlled substances;

Possession of paraphernalia;

Driving while revoked for a DUI offense;

Felony endangerment;

Failure to appear.

He will face additional charges, including another failure to appear violation, and the Fairfax County Police Department was notified of the arrest to obtain warrants on larceny charges.

Ray was charged with possession of controlled substances, and possession of paraphernalia. Both were also served on the outstanding warrants and are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

