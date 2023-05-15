Barricaded Suspect Surrenders Upon Hearing Drones Sent Inside Stafford County Home

Deputies responding to a disturbance on Twin Brook Lane in Ashleigh just before lunch obtained a domestic assault and battery warrant against the 26-year-old male resident, after learning an assault had occurred, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

The man refused to exit the home and barricaded himself in an upper level of the townhome, police said. The Drone Team responded and flew two drones into the home, Major Shawn Kimmitz said. As the suspect heard the drones flying through the home, he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The street was briefly blocked off and several residences evacuated during the incident.

