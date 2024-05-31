Attempted Murder Suspect Captured Weeks After Fruitless Manhunt In Stafford

Da’John Lancaster, 25, had been identified as the person who had been looking into vehicles on Providence Street in Arbor Grove Apartments around 4:30 a.m. on May 4, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

While checking the wooded area next to the 1000 block of Providence Street, deputies heard a person running through the foliage. Shortly after the command of “Sheriff’s Office, stop!” Lancaster fired two rounds from a gun.

A perimeter was established, K-9 conducted a track and the drone team watched from the air. A morning-long manhunt failed to find the suspect, and no injuries from gunfire were reported.

Lancaster, who had been wanted for felony intimidation in Lynchburg and a failure to appear for a weapons offense in Hampton, was spotted in a blue Hyundai Sonata heading south on Richmond Highway on May 30, authorities said.

A high-risk stop was conducted near the intersection with Garrisonville Road and Lancaster was arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Lancaster has been charged in Stafford County with attempted aggravated murder and attempted aggravated malicious wounding. He was also served on his outstanding warrants. Lancaster was ordered held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

