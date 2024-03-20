Armed Felon Arrested Following Pursuit In Stafford: Sheriff

Markus Collins, a convicted felon, had been wanted on drug and firearms charges when a sheriff's deputy spotted him getting into a vehicle on Wwarrenton Roadand Banks Ford Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said.

Collins got into a vehicle at one of the motels on Warrenton Road motels. As the vehicle traveled on Warrenton Road, Sergeant B.U. Demirci and Deputy C.M. Sterne responded to assist.

Detectives and deputies conducted a high-risk stop and placed Collins under arrest. He was wanted out of Stafford County He was promptly placed into Rappahannock Regional Jail where he was luckily held without bond.

Collins was wanted for a capias with underlying charges of three counts of possession of controlled substances, two counts of possession of controlled substances while in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and felon in possession of ammunition.

