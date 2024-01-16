Alleged Dog Abuser Arrested For Animal Cruelty After Disturbance Call In Stafford: Sheriff

In late December, deputies were called to a Knollwood Court residence to investigate a report of a disturbance involving Rickey Carr, who was brandishing a handgun.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, Carr had allegedly been beating his pit bull, named Demon, with a stick, and when he was confronted by others in the home, Carr took out the gun.

The real Demon was the dog's owner, it turns out.

According to the sheriff's office, Carr was arrested initially and the handgun was seized. He was subsequently released by a judge, but his troubles with the law were only getting started.

A sergeant at the sheriff's office responded back to the home and seized Demon, as well as a second dog and began an investigation into animal abuse when one of the dogs was seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Carr was arrested over the weekend on two felony warrants for animal cruelty during a seizure hearing for his dogs inside the Stafford Courthouse, where Demon and the other dog were awarded to the county's Animal Control.

Demon is still recovering at the shelter.

