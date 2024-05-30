8th DUI For Unlicensed Driver With Unrestrained Child In Stafford Crash With Ambulance: Cops

Homer Maxey had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and admitted to drinking 12-ounce beers just before the collision with a Fauquier County Ambulance on Warrenton and Poplar roads just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

A quick look at Maxey’s background uncovered he had seven previous DUIs and was driving on an unlicensed and revoked license, due to those DUI charges.

Inside of the vehicle, a deputy found empty beer cans and the only other person in Maxey's Chevy Tahoe was a 9-year-old, who was sitting in the back seat without a seatbelt, police said. The child was uninjured during the crash and was turned over to a responsible family member.

Maxey was charged with driving under the influence third offense within ten years with a child present, driving after forfeiture of his license, driving while revoked with endangerment, driving with an unrestrained child in the vehicle, and child endangerment. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, which hopefully, prevented a ninth offense from occurring.

