3rd DUI For Driver Who Blew School Bus Stop Sign In Stafford: Sheriff

Ellen Brandon showed clear signs of intoxication when a Stafford County Sheriff's deputy pulled her over after she ignored a bus stop sign around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Sheriff David Decatur said.

The traffic infraction happened near the 2000 block of Richmond Highway, Decatur said.

Brandon, whose breath smelled of alcohol, also had half a liter of wine in the vehicle, and admitted to consuming half a liter of wine prior to driving. It was further discovered her license was revoked due to a prior DUI incident.

Brandon was charged with driving under the influence third offense in ten years with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, felony endangerment, driving after forfeiture of her license, and not stopping for a school bus. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

