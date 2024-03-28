123 Pounds Of Pot Found In Speeding Car From NY On I-81: Virginia State Police

Jun Yan, 45, of Fresh Meadows, N.Y., was stopped for speeding and following to closely near milepost 246 around 2:15 p.m., state police said.

During that search, troopers discovered multiple boxes containing 123 vacuum sealed packages of marijuana, with an estimated street value of over $500,000.

Yan was transported to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail, where he was held without bond.

He was charged with possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and transporting more than five pounds of marijuana into the Commonwealth.

