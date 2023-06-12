Fair 69°

SHARE

Woodbridge Shooting: 'Random' Incident Wounds Woman, Boy

Police in Prince William County have released preliminary details in a shooting Monday afternoon, June 12.

Prince William County Police
Prince William County Police Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Shots were fired into a vehicle that began driving and struck a home on the 15000 block of Cloverdale Road sometime in the later afternoon in Woodbridge, county police said.

A woman and boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident that police said was random.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE