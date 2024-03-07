Partly Cloudy 65°

Woodbridge Man Pepper-Sprays Boy, Labradoodle Then Follows Them, Sprays Dog Again: Cops

A 70-year-old man has been arrested after pepper-spraying a 16-year-old and the boy's dog in Northern Virginia, police said.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
James Michael Timberlake was walking his dog when he encountered the boy and his unleashed labrador-poodle mix on Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge early Tuesday, Feb. 27, Prince William County police said.

"As the two dogs began to interact, [Timberlake] pepper-sprayed the victim’s dog,"  police sad. 

"After the victim secured his dog, the accused followed them onto the victim’s property where the accused pepper-sprayed the victim and then the dog a second time." 

The parties separated and the boy reported minor injuries. The dog appeared uninjured.

Timberlake was arrested Monday, March 4 and charged with assault with a caustic substance and animal cruelty.

