Woodbridge Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting: Prince William County Police

Shortly after 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers were initially called to a home in the 3400 block of Caledonia Circle in Woodbridge, where there was a reported suicidal person, who was ultimately found with a gun in a friend's home nearby on Bromley Court.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, over the course of the night, officers attempted to facilitate a safe surrender multiple times, and at around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, officers engaged with him, where he was shot and killed.

No other injuries were reported.

More information is expected to be released.

