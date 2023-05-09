Woodbridge Man, 38, Fatally Struck By Car In Dumfries

Abdul Bubu Kamara Jr., of Woodbridge, was crossing Potomac Shores Parkway near River Heritage Boulevard in Dumfries, when he was struck by a 29-year-old man in a 2010 Lexus R35, around 11:10 p.m., county police said.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where Kamara was pronounced dead. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

At the time of the crash, Kamara was wearing dark-colored clothing and not within a crosswalk, and the area of the roadway was not illuminated.

Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

