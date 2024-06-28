Tahjaia Corum-Hill is wanted by police following an investigation into an argument that escalated in the parking lot of the Elevations On Apartment complex in the 14300 block of Bellona Road in Woodbridge.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the scene, where a 26-year-old man said he got into an argument with Corum-Hill that ended when she sprayed him in the face and upper body with an unknown substance before driving away in her vehicle.

Police say the man was treated for minor injuries.

The Woodbridge resident was described as being 5-foot-2, weighing 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is wanted for assault and battery with a caustic substance.

It remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.