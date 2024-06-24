Alejandra Yvette Garcia, who has no fixed address, is wanted by police following an incident in Woodbridge when she was able to escape custody as officers were trying to apprehend her on Friday night.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, shortly before 7:45 p.m. on June 21, officers on patrol spotted Garcia, who had multiple active warrants out for her arrest, though she was not prepared to go down quietly.

When officers attempted to detain her, police say that she actively resisted and ran away from the area before being temporarily detained while still struggling with them and refused to acquiesce to their commands.

During that encounter, it is alleged that Garcia struck her arresting officer - who suffered minor injuries - which allowed her to separate and flee the area, and she remains wanted as of Monday, June 24.

Garcia was described as being approximately 5-foot-3, weighing 160 pounds with medium-length black hair and brown eyes. She is now wanted for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

