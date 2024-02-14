Woman Posing As Police Busted Breaking Into Woodbridge Home, Officials Say

Genie Rhinehart, 51, is facing charges after a homeowner returned to her Cebu Island Court residence in Woodbridge and alerted authorities, who were quickly able to apprehend her, but not before the Evans, Georgia resident tried to trick them.

The incident was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Investigators say that a resident in the 3600 block of Cebu Island Court, where they found Rhinehart inside, prompting the call to the Prince William County Police Department.

While investigating the incident, Rhinehart initially identified herself as law enforcement, which was quickly debunked by the officers responding. It was later determined that the Georgia woman entered the home through an unsecured window to get inside.

Rhinehart was arrested and charged with burglary and impersonating law enforcement. Information about her bond was unavailable on Wednesday, and her initial court date is pending.

