Woman, Girl In Disabled Vehicle On I-66 Killed In Prince William County Crash: State Police

Virginia State Police investigators identified the victims involved in a crash on I-66 in Prince William County on Friday afternoon.

According to the agency, shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21, troopers were called to a stretch of the westbound lanes on the interstate, where there was a reported crash involving a disabled Hyundai Tucson that was pulled over in the right shoulder.

Investigators say that a 2018 Izuzu truck heading west on the interstate went off the side of the roadway and struck the disabled vehicle, which was ping-ponged into the jersey wall and pushed upwards of 400 feet along the shoulder.

On Tuesday, state police identified the victims involved in the crash.

Krystal Akers, 27, and an 11-year-old girl, both of Dublin, died from their injuries at an area hospital.

The driver of the Tucson, Greggory Akers, 51, also of Dublin, suffered serious injuries, along with a 3-month-old infant who was inside the vehicle at the time. A fourth passenger, Tammy Akers, 55, suffered minor injuries.

Police say that the driver of the Izuzu, Anthony David, 26, of Hyattsville, suffered minor injuries, and his passenger, 23-year-old Joshua Hankey suffered serious injuries.

Charges are pending, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

