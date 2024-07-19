Ashlin Yamileth Paz, who has no fixed address, has been identified by investigators as the person found with fatal gunshot wounds in Manassas overnight in what "does not appear to be a random" incident.

Members of the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. on July 18 to the area of Pineview Road and Cregger Lane to investigate reports of shots fired, where they found Paz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. No other injuries were reported, and no suspects have been identified.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation into the fatal incident continues.

