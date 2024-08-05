Adia Lynn Shanahan is facing a host of charges after threatening and assaulting officers attempting to take her into custody following the trespassing investigation on Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department, at approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers in the 7300 block of Sudley Road spotted Shanahan trespassing behind a local business.

Once contact was made, investigators said that it was determined Shanahan was allegedly intoxicated, and when they attempted to detain her, she actively resisted, and scratched one officer.

Shanahan was also found to be in possession of drugs, and compounded her legal issues while in custody, allegedly making verbal threats and spitting on at least one officer.

Minor injuries were reported.

Shanahan was charged with:

Two counts of assault and bettery on a law enforcement officer;

Four counts of obstruction of justice;

Possession of Schedule I/11 drugs;

Trespassing;

Intoxicated in public.

She is being held without bond pending her next court appearance.

