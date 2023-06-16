Light Rain 66°

Who Was Mysterious Naked Man Walking Around Woodbridge In Dead Of Night?

Neighbors in Woodbridge reported seeing a naked man walking around and looking through windows earlier this week.

Cecilia Levine
A 911 caller said they saw the mystery man looking through windows on the 12700 block of Effie Rose Place around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, Prince William County police said.

"The suspect walked away from the residence prior to police arriving on scene," authorities said. Officers checked the area for the suspect who was nowhere to be found.

