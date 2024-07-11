US Marshals Capture Murder Suspect After Months On The Run In Woodbridge, Police Say

Tyus James Terrell, 27, had been wanted since Nov. 14, 2023 in the murder of Quatrail Raynard Smalls, 26, of Big Stone Gap, county police previously said.

Terrell was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the area of Dale Blvd and Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge, police said.

He was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and held without bond.

