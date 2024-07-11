Fair 76°

US Marshals Capture Murder Suspect After Months On The Run In Woodbridge, Police Say

A man wanted in a November 2023 murder has been arrested by US Marshals agents on Wednesday, July 10 in Prince William County, authorities announced.

Tyus James Terrell.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Tyus James Terrell, 27, had been wanted since Nov. 14, 2023 in the murder of Quatrail Raynard Smalls, 26, of Big Stone Gap, county police previously said.

Terrell was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the area of Dale Blvd and Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge, police said.

He was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and held without bond.

