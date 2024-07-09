Fair 96°

Two Injured In Shooting At Manassas Mall, Police Say (Developing)

Two people were reported injured during a shooting at the Manassas Mall on Tuesday, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Officers were called to the 8300 block of Sudley Road at around 2 p.m. on July 9, where there was a reported shooting in the food court.

Police say that during a precautionary check of the building, they found two people injured who were treated by first responders.

It is unclear how severe their injuries were.

Investigators said that the incident was isolated and is not believed to be random. It remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

