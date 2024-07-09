Two Injured In Shooting At Manassas Mall, Police Say (Developing)

Officers were called to the 8300 block of Sudley Road at around 2 p.m. on July 9, where there was a reported shooting in the food court.

Police say that during a precautionary check of the building, they found two people injured who were treated by first responders.

It is unclear how severe their injuries were.

Investigators said that the incident was isolated and is not believed to be random. It remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

