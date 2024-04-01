Two Homeless Men Assault Police Officers In Prince William County Hours Apart, Cops Say

The first incident happened at 3:10 p.m. when officers were called to assist fire and rescue on Sudley Road in Manassas with a medical call.

When officers arrived, Mark Edwards Davidson, 64, was in his car and drove off, striking a fire truck and utility pole at a nearby intersection, police said. He tried to strike an officer before more arrived and detained him, police said.

While being treated at an area hospital for intoxication, he kicked a hospital staff member. Minor injuries were reported by the staff member. Davidson, of no fixed address, was later charged with assault and battery on LEO, assault & battery on health care provider, hit and run, obstruction of justice, and DUI.

Then, around 8:20 p.m., Lorenzo Trey Huffman, 27, was foudn trespassing on the 14500 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge.

During the investigation, officers determined Huffman had active arrest warrants out for his arrest. When officers tried to detain him, he elbowed two officers before being detained. He was also found in possession of drugs. The officers reported minor injuries.

Huffman was charged with two counts of assault & battery on LEO, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts of possession of a scheduled I/II narcotic.

