Two Found Dead Inside Dumfries Home During Shooting Investigation: Police (Developing)

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Aug. 7, officers responded to the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Circle to investigate a reported death.

Upon arrival, they found a 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that the two knew each other and were pronounced dead at the scene. The incident appears to be isolated, they noted, and there is no ongoing threat.

No details about the shooting or either victim has been released.

More information is expected to be made available as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

