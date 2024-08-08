Overcast 77°

SHARE

Two Found Dead Inside Dumfries Home During Shooting Investigation: Police (Developing)

A death investigation has been launched in Prince William County after a man and woman were found dead inside a Dumfries home overnight, police say.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

 Photo Credit: NJSP
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Aug. 7, officers responded to the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Circle to investigate a reported death.

Upon arrival, they found a 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that the two knew each other and were pronounced dead at the scene. The incident appears to be isolated, they noted, and there is no ongoing threat.

No details about the shooting or either victim has been released.

More information is expected to be made available as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE