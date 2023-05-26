Two Dead, Two Hospitalized In Quadruple Prince William County Shooting: Police

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, officers were called to a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate a quadruple shooting that left four victims with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the shooting is now being investigated as a double homicide after two of the victims involved in the shooting died from their injuries.

The initial investigation determined that a group of people were inside a home on Birchdale Avenue when one of them began shooting, striking four men in the home before fleeing the area and the police were contacted.

First responders were called to the grisly scene, where one man outside the home was pronounced dead by paramedics, while three others were inside the residence with undisclosed injuries sustained in the shooting.

All three were rushed to area hospitals, where one was pronounced dead, and two others are being treated and evaluated.

The incident does not appear to be random, according to police, though it is unclear why the gunman opened fire.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

