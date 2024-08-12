Partly Cloudy 66°

Truck Crash On I-95 Causes Delays Upwards Of Four Miles In Stafford County

Traffic was slowed on Monday morning by a truck crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County when a truck crashed, backing up vehicles for miles.

The scene of the crash at I-95 in Stafford County

Photo Credit: Virginia DOT

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
As of 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, traffic was backed up for an estimated four miles on the interstate after lanes were initially closed until the truck could be removed to the side of the road, leaving only the right shoulder blocked.

The crash was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on Monday near US-1 (Centerport Parkway/Exit 136).

Delays remained hours later, beginning before VA-610.

No details about the crash have been released.

