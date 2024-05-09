A Few Clouds 58°

Triangle Driver Cited For Unsafe Turn In I-95 Crash With Tractor Trailer: State Police

A driver was ticketed after police say she made an unsafe turn that caused a tractor trailer crash on I-95 in Virginia.

Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Maria E. Martin, of Triangle, was heading north in a Ford F-150 when she drifted from the center lane to the right lane around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, Virginia State Police said.

Martin, who was at the 150-mile marker in Prince William County, struck a tractor trailer, police said. She remained at the scene while the tractor trailer continued north.

The Triangle woman was cited for making an unsafe lane change. Martin was not injured in the crash.

